Here comes the detective?

What starts out as Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) and Kyle West (Josh Henderson) picking up their marriage license at the local courthouse quickly turns into a visit from the law in this clip from Sunday's all-new The Arrangement.

"Officially licensed. Two more weeks," Megan gushes. "Or we could just go back upstairs and get married right now," Kyle offers.

Megan's more of a traditional girl, plus Hollywood's favorite couple wouldn't want to disappoint their followers.

While Kyle stops to snap a photo with a fan, Megan checks in with Zach on their Institute for the Higher Mind take down.

"Shaun texted me. She wants to talk," Megan tells Zach. "I went to see her at IHM when you were out of town," Zach reveals. "You can't do stuff like that. It's risky," Megan warns.