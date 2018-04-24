Kim Kardashian's Latest Nude Photos Are Seriously Explicit

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 1:51 PM

Kim Kardashian just went there. Like really, really went there. 

The E! reality star and business mogul is a major proponent of the Instagram thirst trap (Exhibits A, B and C come to mind), but there's no denying that Kim's latest NSFW snapshots blow the rest far and away. 

Kardashian, 37, shared the nude photos—which expose her breasts and vagina—to social media on Tuesday while promoting the upcoming addition to her KKW Fragrance line. Aptly dubbed "KKW Body" and available April 30,  the scent is inspired by the celeb's world-famous figure. In an interview with Business of Fashion published Monday, Kim described the fragrance in detail. 

"The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body," she shared. "It's really cool. The scent is so good, I'm so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that's a color and something that's just luminous."

Kim's first trio of KKW Fragrances launched last November and sold out in less than a week. Expect similar records when "KKW Body" becomes available for purchase. 

Safe to say we've lost count of the amount of times Kim K.'s broken the internet! 

