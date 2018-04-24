3 Things You Didn't Know About Gigi Hadid's Birthday Tracksuit

Gigi Hadid's birthday celebration was golden!

The supermodel arrived at her 23rd birthday party in a glittering gold mini dress, made by Alterier Versace, and matching makeup. Hand-in-hand with sister Bella Hadid, who wore a leopard-print slip dress by the same designer, the sisters' fashion was a celebration in of itself.

Then, Gigi did something so relatable. She changed out of the constricting (yet gorgeous) mini dress and changed into a cream cropped hoodie with matching track pants.

While the comfortable outfit better allows for dancing and photo booth fun, the tracksuit isn't casual. With a closer look at the details and little research, we found out it is just as special as the occasion she wore it to. And, you probably missed them by simply looking at the images.