BTS Will Debut a New Single at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

BTS has some exciting news to share!

The global sensation is set to perform the world television premiere of their new single at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, the group announced on social media Tuesday morning.

The Korean pop band is on fire these days. Not only are they the reigning Top Social Artist winners, but they also just announced their highly anticipated new album, Love Yourself: Tear.

The seven-member group, nominated for Top Social Artist again this year, scored their first Top Ten album on the Billboard 200 chart in October with Love Yourself: Her and their first top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Mic Drop."

With Kelly Clarksontaking over hosting duties, and Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes set to perform, the boy band adds even more star power to the annual award ceremony!