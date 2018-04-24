Kourtney Kardashian takes Capitol Hill!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star teamed up with Environmental Working Group President Ken Cook on Tuesday to talk to congressional leaders about the importance of updating cosmetics legislation.

During the informational briefing, Kourtney talked about her experience with cosmetics and discussed the personal care products that she has used on her three kids over the years.

"She's meeting with lawmakers to update an 80 year old FDA law to help make beauty products safer," NBC Washington's Jennifer Vasquez (@JennVasquez_DC) tweeted Tuesday, along with a photo of Kourtney from the meeting.

"Kourtney Kardashian says that as a mom it's important for her to know what's in the personal care products she uses," Jennifer also shared with her followers. "She's calling for new legislation that will give cosmetic companies a guideline of how much of a certain chemical they can use."