Kourtney Kardashian Meets With Congressional Leaders About Cosmetics Reform

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 11:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kourtney Kardashian, Congress

J. Scott Applewhite/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian takes Capitol Hill!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star teamed up with Environmental Working Group President Ken Cook on Tuesday to talk to congressional leaders about the importance of updating cosmetics legislation.

During the informational briefing, Kourtney talked about her experience with cosmetics and discussed the personal care products that she has used on her three kids over the years.

"She's meeting with lawmakers to update an 80 year old FDA law to help make beauty products safer," NBC Washington's Jennifer Vasquez (@JennVasquez_DC) tweeted Tuesday, along with a photo of Kourtney from the meeting.

"Kourtney Kardashian says that as a mom it's important for her to know what's in the personal care products she uses," Jennifer also shared with her followers. "She's calling for new legislation that will give cosmetic companies a guideline of how much of a certain chemical they can use."

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates 39th Birthday With Her Kids—and Ice Cream

The Personal Care Products Safety Act was introduced in May 2017 by senators Dianne Feinstein and Susan Collins. This act was created in hopes of protecting the health of consumers by "strengthening" the Food and Drug Administration's "authority to regulate the ingredients in personal care products."

After the informational briefing, attendees lined up to meet Kourtney.

The E! star flew into Washington, D.C. on Monday and has been documenting her stay on social media.

In addition to her meetings in D.C., Kourtney's also launching her KOURT X KYLIE collab with sister Kylie Jenner today.

What do you think about Kourtney's meeting on Capitol Hill? Sound off in the comments!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Olivia Culpo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Gigi Hadid's 'Golden Birthday' Bash With Famous Friends

BTS

BTS Will Debut a New Single at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Hart, J. Cole, Music Video, Kevin's Heart

Kevin Hart Takes on His Cheating Scandal in J. Cole's New Music Video

Alden Ehrenreich, Esquire

Alden Ehrenreich on All the Real and Rumored Solo: A Star Wars Story Drama

Christina Aguilera, Melissa McCarthy, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Where Does Christina Aguilera's Carpool Karaoke Rank Among the Other Pop Divas?

Pippa Middleton

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Meets Her Newborn Nephew

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.