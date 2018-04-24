Ironically, Alden Ehrenreich is quite unlike Harrison Ford.

For starters, he reveals a lot in interviews. In Esquire's May issue, for example, he addresses everything from directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller leaving Solo: A Star Wars Story at the end of production to rumors that his performance was so unwatchable he required an acting coach.

Lord and Miller left the project over "creative differences," according to Lucasfilm, and neither has said much else about their eleventh hour exit. According to Ehrenreich, their unorthodox process "was yielding a different movie than the other factions wanted." From the initial screen test, he said, "We played around with it a lot." Ehrenreich insists he knew what he was doing, "but in terms of what that adds up to, you're so in the dark as an actor. You don't know what it's shaping up to be, how they're editing it, so it's kind of impossible without having seen those things to know what the difference [of opinion] was or exactly what created those differences."