Look Back at Dwayne Johnson's Sweetest Dad Moments!

Dwayne Johnson looks and acts like a real-life superhero, and when it comes to his children he is most definitely a super dad!

On Monday (Apr. 23), "The Rock" announced the birth of his third daughter, Tiana, and in that moment, he proved he's totally happy with raising strong, fierce women, because he was raised by "strong, loving" women as well.

In a sweet Instagram announcement post, Johnson gushed about his partner Lauren Hashian and her strength through the delivery. He also praised all women and mothers around the world and we're not crying, you are!

If you're like us, you probably can't get enough of Johnson's precious family moments. In honor of his newborn daughter Tiana, check Johnson's most endearing daddy moments over the years below and try not to be jealous of how much love he has for his family of five.