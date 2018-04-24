by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 10:00 AM
Gigi Hadid celebrated her golden birthday with a star-studded bash in Brooklyn.
The supermodel threw a party to celebrate turning 23 on April 23 at Brooklyn Heights Social Club on Monday night, a source tells E! News. Guests at the bash included Gigi's sister Bella Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid, parents Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid, as well as models Martha Hunt, Joan Smalls, Olivia Culpo, Hailey Baldwin and Suki Waterhouse.
Gigi's pal Cara Delevingne was also in attendance at the bash, as well as Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness from one of Gigi's favorite shows, Netflix's Queer Eye.
Before arriving to her party, Gigi was spotted leaving her apartment with Bella in a gold Atelier Versace mini dress.
Guests at Monday's bash took to social media to post pictures and videos from inside the party. Hailey shared pictures from the party's photo booth with her social media followers.
"Happy birthday Gi we love you," Hailey captioned one picture.
Each of the photo booth pics had "Gigi's Golden Birthday" written on them to mark the special occasion.
Antoni shared pictures from the party which show him hanging with JVN, Tan, Cara, Suki and Bella.
In a video he posted to his Instagram Story, we can see that at one point in the party, Gigi was presented with a cake in the shape of a jersey.
The cake had "G. Hadid" written on it with Gigi's favorite number, 23, also written on it.
One person not spotted at the party was Gigi's ex, Zayn Malik. The duo called it quits in March after two years of dating.
"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul," Zayn tweeted on March 13. "I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all."
HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet and beautiful @gigihadid!!!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉😍
A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on
Gigi also confirmed the news on social media.
"Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in a relationship but in life in general," she wrote. "I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. x G."
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!