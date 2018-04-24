Prince Charles Jokes He Can't Keep Up With His 3 Grandchildren

Prince Charles has a new grandchild, but he's not sure how he's going to keep up with all the little ones.

After Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child on Monday, the 69-year-old Prince of Wales released a statement about the new baby's arrival.

"We are both so pleased at the news," the royal stated on Tuesday, citing his wife Duchess Camilla. "It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don't know how I am going to keep up with them."

Charles' enthusiasm shouldn't come as a surprise. After Kate give birth to the baby boy at St. Mary's Hospital in London, Kensington Palace tweeted that the royal family had been notified of the birth and were "delighted" by the news.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news," the Palace tweeted.