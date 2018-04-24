Taraji P. Henson's Makeup Pro Shares How to Get Rid of Peach Fuzz Fast

"[My clients] love how smooth and chiseled their face looks after use," he told E! News. "Plus, when makeup lays on the skin it's much smoother as well."

It would make sense to be cautious about applying a new device to your precious face without knowing exactly how it will affect it. Daniel, however, soothed our angst by sharing that he used the new version of the device on Taraji prior to the Oscars 2018 red carpet in order to give her the most flawless complexion possible (although the Empire star's skin is already goals). Clearly, the Oscars is not a good place to have irritated skin, but it seems that the device is gentle and effective enough to use in a moment's notice.

To give your skin the red carpet treatment, the pro suggests using it, then applying a serum or toner to the fresh layer of skin.

"I love using Honest Beauty's Clarifying Toner after I use it on my clients," he said. "It neutralizes and balances the skins surface so moisturizing afterwards is absorbed instantly. Dior's Capture Youth Plump Serum is great afterwards too."