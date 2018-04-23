Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized Sunday, a family spokesperson revealed Monday. "President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood," Jim McGrath said. "He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."

George H.W.'s wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, died last week at age 92. "I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact. But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up. We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on—as she would have it," the president said in a statement. "So cross the Bushes off your worry list."