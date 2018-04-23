Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
by Diana Marti | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 2:27 PM
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
Oh, we really like that!
As performers geared up for the second weekend of Coachella, much like many other musicians, Cardi B had several surprise guests up her sleeve.
During her set yesterday, the 25-year-old star brought out J Balvin and Bad Bunny to perform their song "I Like It" for the first time together.
The chart-topping hit is her top debut racking up over 26 million streams to bow at No. 9, according to Billboard.
Cardi B now holds the title for the most simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 entries by a female and most simultaneous Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Top 10 entries by a female.
Cardi, Balvin, and Bad Bunny are also set to perform this Thursday at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.
And if you missed their Coachella performance, you might be in luck because with all three headed to Sin City, a performance of "I Like It" could possibly be in the works.
Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Quavo, Ricky Martin and many other names were also announced for the star-studded night.
The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo on Thursday, April 26 at 7 PM from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(E! and Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
