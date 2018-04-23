Kate Middleton Gives Birth! We Have All the Sweet Details

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 5:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's a boy! 

The royal family has a lot to celebrate today! Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child on Monday morning. The newest addition to their family joins older brother Prince George of Cambridge, 4, and sister Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, 2.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." How did Kate pay tribute to her husband's late mother? 

Watch

Kate Middleton Wears Jenny Packham Again After Birth

Watch the clip above for all the details! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Kate Middleton , Prince William , Royals , Pregnancies , Top Stories
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kardashian Family Easter

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Friday Night Lights

Texas Forever: Which Friday Night Lights Character Is Your All-Time Favorite? Vote Now!

Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Hayley Orrantia, Hollywood Medium 309

Hayley Orrantia Tears Up After Getting a Heartfelt Message From Her Nana on Hollywood Medium: ''I'm Always Gonna Be With You''

Tina Knowles Lawson, Beyonce, Katie Holmes, Coachella

Sorry, Beyoncé! Tina Knowles Had More Fun at Coachella Weekend 2 Than Anyone Else

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.