Live and let birthday party!

Jennifer Aniston ran into estranged husband Justin Theroux at Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNeary's Hollywood Hills home on Saturday. The former flames were spotted both attending the low-key birthday party of Jimmy and Molly's son Billy Kimmel, who turned one on Saturday. The bash helped family and friends celebrate Kimmel's son, who has undergone two heart surgeries in his first year of life.

An eyewitness tells E! News that Aniston arrived to the party around 12:15 p.m. and left around 2 p.m.

For the event, the former Friends star opted for a grey thank top, cuffed jeans and slides. Her famous locks were blown straight and she kept her eyes covered with a pair of aviator sunglasses.