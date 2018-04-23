Avicii's Family Breaks Their Silence on DJ's Shocking Death

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 1:42 PM
Avicii's loved ones appreciate the outpouring of support they've felt in the wake of his death.
Three days after the Swedish DJ (whose real name was Tim Bergling) was found dead at the age of 28, his family released the following statement to E! News on Monday.
"We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim's music and have precious memories of his songs," it read. "Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world."
The family's statement concluded, "We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way. With love, The Tim Bergling Family"
Kevin Mazur/AMA2013/WireImage
Avicii, whose hits like "Levels," "Wake Me Up" and "Hey Brother" dominated music charts, was found dead in his hotel room in Moscat, Oman last Friday. His cause of death has not been revealed, but multiple outlets cite Oman authorities' assertion that there is "no criminal suspicion of death." The EDM artist's body is expected to be flown back to Sweden this week, E! News previously confirmed.
Thousands of fans gathered at Sergels Torg, the most central public square in Stockholm, to pay tribute to Avicii with a moment of silence. Likewise, fellow DJs including Kygo dedicated their performance at the 2018 Coachella Music & Arts Festival to the fallen star.
In 2016, the hitmaker retired from touring in part due to health issues that stemmed from excessive drinking. He told Billboard at the time, "I just feel happy. I feel free at this point. Like I have my private life back and focusing on myself for the first time in a long time."
Avicii is survived by both his parents, two brothers and a sister. Plans for a memorial service have not been announced publicly.
