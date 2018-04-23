The West Wing's Dulé Hill Marries Jazmyn Simon

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 1:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jazmyn Simon, Dule Hill

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Dulé Hill is a married man! 

The actor, known for his roles on The West Wing and Psych, married longtime girlfriend Jazmyn Simon. The newly minted husband and wife shared the news via social media on Monday. 

Dulé wrote alongside a photo from their wedding day, "If I could speak all the languages of all the lands throughout the world, I still would not be able to find the words to express the fullness of my love for you @JazmynSimon. #SimonSaysHill ...No... #SimonSAIDHill" 

"Eternal love for you," the Ballerz actress added in her own Instagram post. 

The bride dressed to impress in a BERTA gown, Charlotte Olympia shoes and jewelry by Maria Elena, while Hill wore Ralph Lauren and Jimmy Choo, People reports. 

Photos

Celebrity Wedding Crashers

It was exactly a year ago that the actor proposed to the love of his life following a romantic hot air balloon ride. 

Jazmyn reflected on their engagement anniversary in a heartfelt Instagram post just one week before their nuptials. "One year ago today," she shared, "you asked me to marry you. If you asked me 1,000 more times, I would give you 1,000 more yes's! You are my absolute dream come true and I thank God EVERY day for you, your love, your support, your patience, and your kindness. Lord knows marrying me will require patience. I love you my King. And I can't wait to marry you."

Congratulations and happy honeymooning, you two! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Weddings , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince Harry & Meghan Step Out After Royal Baby No. 3 Birth

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson & Lauren Hashian Welcome a Baby Girl

The Royals 407, Prince Liam, William Moseley

Prince Liam Learns the Hard Way That No One Can Be Trusted on The Royals

Megan Morrison, The Arrangement 207

Kyle Changes the Marriage Contract for Megan as Filming Wraps for Technicolor Highway on The Arrangement

Mercedes 'MJ' Javid, Tommy Feight

Shahs of Sunset's Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid Marries Tommy Feight

Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence on Reconnecting 11 Years Later

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.