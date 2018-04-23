Queen Elizabeth Goes Horseback Riding as Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Royal Baby

Queen Elizabeth, Estimate

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the arrival of her sixth great-grandchild with a trot around Windsor Castle!

The British monarch was spotted horseback riding on Monday morning while awaiting the wonderful news regarding the arrival of Prince Williamand Kate Middleton's third child togetherThe Daily Mail published photos of Queen Elizabeth on the grounds enjoying a ride on her beloved pony, Carltonlima Emma. 

Hours ago, Kensington Palace announced the Duchess of Cambridge had given birth to a baby boy weighing 8 lbs., 7 oz. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the new," the palace shared further. 

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Shortly after royal baby No. 3's birth, Prince William made a brief departure from St. Mary's Hospital in London to pick up Prince George and Princess Charlottefor a proper introduction with their little brother. The new parents later emerged for a photo opp with their newborn son, whose name has not been announced.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

William told reporters he and Kate were "delighted" and "very happy" with the newest member of the royal family, but joked it's "thrice the worry now." 

The newborn prince is fifth in line to the throne, following his grandfather Prince Charles, father William, brother George, and sister Charlotte.

For now, the royal family is resting at home in Kensington Palace. "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes," a spokesperson for the palace announced. 

We can't wait to see Queen Elizabeth bonding with her new great-grandson! Perhaps riding lessons are in his future? 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

