Get ready Friday Night Lights fans because the football-centered TV series is coming to Hulu, which means it can literally be Texas forever on your TV and computer at any time.

After already getting picked to stream on Amazon Prime in early April, Hulu now has a deal to stream the Texas-based series on its site, Variety reported, and our Tim Riggins-loving heart can't handle all of this news.

It's been seven years since the NBC series, which let viewers live under the Friday night lights every week in Dillon, TX for five seasons, came to an end, and we're so thrilled that FNL, Coach Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and his players are getting some more love in the streaming world.