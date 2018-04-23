Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a brand new baby brother!

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their newest little love on Monday morning. While the baby marks their second son and third child, the proud mom and dad have yet to reveal their newborn's name.

While the public places its bets on a few predictions, the couple did debut their 8-pound, 7-ounce youngster to the world on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in London later Monday. Middleton gave birth to their baby boy in the Lindo Wing, the private maternity unit where she's welcomed all three of her children.

As the couple stepped out with their baby boy wrapped in a wool, lace knitted baby shawl by G. H. Hurt & Son, photographers were able to capture the first glimpses of the little one's face.