A Look Back at Kate Middleton and Prince William's Royal Kids as Newborns

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 12:02 PM

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a brand new baby brother!

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their newest little love on Monday morning. While the baby marks their second son and third child, the proud mom and dad have yet to reveal their newborn's name. 

While the public places its bets on a few predictions, the couple did debut their 8-pound, 7-ounce youngster to the world on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in London later Monday. Middleton gave birth to their baby boy in the Lindo Wing, the private maternity unit where she's welcomed all three of her children. 

As the couple stepped out with their baby boy wrapped in a wool, lace knitted baby shawl by G. H. Hurt & Son, photographers were able to capture the first glimpses of the little one's face. 

Of course, at this point, William and Kate are pros at this royal tradition. In nearly identical fashion, the couple emerged from St. Mary's Hospital together three years ago to introduce their first daughter to the world in May 2015. 

Just like her little brother, Charlotte was sporting a baby bonnet for her big reveal. The couple's firstborn, Prince George, made his arrival two years prior in July 2013. 

If there's one thing all three siblings had in common, they were all kept warm by a picture-perfect swaddle and sleepy disposition. 

Needless to say, when it comes to the art of a post-birth public debut, the royal kids are true experts. 

