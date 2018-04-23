The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss on a Subversive Season 2 and Unwinding With Real Housewives

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 11:59 AM

The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss unwinds from her days in Gilead dealing with Commander's wives with Real Housewives. The Emmy-winning actress told E! News' Sibley Scoles all about the upcoming season and how she sheds her Offred character after a long day of filming.

"I have like three hours from the time I wrap to the time I need to be in bed…I need to get out of my costume, I need to have my cocktail, I need to get home and eat my little dinner by myself, catch up on whatever TV show I'm watching and then I need to get to bed…There's no time for feeling sorry for oneself. I need to get to sleep because I've got to get up early next morning and get to work," Moss said.

Those TV shows include the critically acclaimed programs and pretty much every show on Bravo, especially the Real Housewives franchise.

"That's actually how I let go of everything. It's nice to really just chill out and think of people who have bigger problems than Gilead," Moss said with a laugh.

The Handmaid's Tale season two premieres Wednesday, April 25 and picks up right where the first season of the Hulu drama ended. June/Offred is pregnant and the Handmaid's had just staged a many revolution against Gilead when they defied Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and refused to stone Jeanine (Madeline Brewer) to death.

If you thought the first season was dark, well, buckle up. But that's not to say there isn't hope there.

"I've been telling people that basically whatever you think is going to happen, forget about it…I think people think you can go left or you can go right, and what if there's another lane? That's the lane we've gone in to. Even in the first episode, it's just constantly subverting your expectations. So even if you think you've got what's going on in the first 20 minutes—careful, because we might flip that on its head," she said.

When asked to sum up the new season in three words, Moss came up with "resistance," "hope" and "motherhood."

"Obviously June's pregnant. There's a sort of ticking time bomb that is very much a good thing and also potentially a very sad thing if she doesn't get to keep the baby. That's very, very present the entire season," Moss said.

Be sure to watch the video above for more from Moss on The Handmaid's Tale's return.

The Handmaid's Tale season 2 premieres Wednesday, April 25 on Hulu.

