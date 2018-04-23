Kim Kardashian Shares a Rare Photo of Herself With All Three Kids and Kanye West

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 10:50 AM

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West

Party of five! 

Kim Kardashian is rarely shy about sharing snaps of her littlest loves, but it's a rare occasion when all three of her children sit for a family photo with mom and dad. Lucky for fans, the reality star shared a brand new photo of the Wests all together on Monday. 

In the picture, a bare-faced Kim poses in the middle of her posse, with son Saint West in one arm and her firstborn, North West, in the other. Meanwhile, a smiling Kanye Westsits with baby Chicago West in his arms while he looks adoringly at Saint. 

While the snap is adorable all together, 4-year-old North stole the spotlight when she posed with a peace sign while making a silly face. 

"The west family is in the building," one fan fittingly captured the photo. 

Kim Kardashian's Quotes on Motherhood

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago

Instagram/Marcus Hyde

Earlier this month, Kim shared their first photo as a family of five since Chicago's birth in late January. She simultaneously got real about what it takes behind the scenes to make those shots work. "I don't think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," she said of their Easter photo. 

"One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol."

While these photos are a little challenging to get now, we bet the kiddos will treasure them in years to come. 

Now this photo needs a frame!

