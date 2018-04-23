Pregnant Pippa Middleton Heads to the Gym as Kate Middleton Welcomes Baby No. 3

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 10:59 AM

Pippa Middleton

SIMPSON / BUSHELL

Pippa Middleton is starting her pregnancy on a healthy note.

The younger sister of Kate Middleton was photographed walking to the gym in London on Monday. 

Pippa looked ready for spring in a periwinkle coat and white trousers. She accessorized her look with aviators and a black bag.

Yesterday, The Sun on Sunday reported Pippa is pregnant with her first child. The family has not formally commented on the reports. Pippa and her husband James Matthews tied the knot last May.

The Middleton family certainly is growing. Kate gave birth to her third child, a baby boy, on April 23. Kensington Palace announced the news on Twitter.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," the Palace tweeted. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Her First Child: Report

Prince William also brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to St. Mary's Hospital in London to meet their baby brother. Charlotte won the press and public over by giving an adorable royal wave. William and Kate also stepped out to give the world a sneak peek of the baby boy.

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Pippa seems to have a close bond with her niece and nephew. In fact, both young royals were in her wedding party

Of course, we're sure she'll love the newest family member, too.

