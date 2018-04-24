It's a hen party fit for a (future) queen!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new The Royals, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) throws Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) a bachelorette party she'll never forget.

"If you were going to have a hen party, just if, I was just wondering what we'd do?" Eleanor asks Willow.

"If I were and I'm not," the bride-to-be warns. "Right," Eleanor agrees. "I suppose we'd get massages, drink some champagne and have a bit of chocolate. OK, a lot of chocolate," Willow confesses.

Ask and you shall receive Willow!

The princess escorts the future queen of England to her own private spa room, but that's not all. There's a chocolate fountain! Yup, you read that right.