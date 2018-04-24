A Chocolate Fountain, Champagne and More! Willow Rings in Her Engagement as Only a Royal Could on The Royals

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 5:00 AM

It's a hen party fit for a (future) queen!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new The Royals, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) throws Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) a bachelorette party she'll never forget.

"If you were going to have a hen party, just if, I was just wondering what we'd do?" Eleanor asks Willow.

"If I were and I'm not," the bride-to-be warns. "Right," Eleanor agrees. "I suppose we'd get massages, drink some champagne and have a bit of chocolate. OK, a lot of chocolate," Willow confesses.

Ask and you shall receive Willow!

The princess escorts the future queen of England to her own private spa room, but that's not all. There's a chocolate fountain! Yup, you read that right.

The Royal Hangover Season 4, Ep. 7

Willow, The Royals 408

E!

"It's the biggest chocolate fountain ever!" "How did you do this?" an excited Willow asks.

"We know a thing or two about being covert. Now then, your spa day awaits. We'll have drinks and chocolate, a little pampering," Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) promises.

"And you'll be in bed early," Eleanor adds.

With that, the ladies clinked their champagne-filled glasses and got the party started.

See the lavish set-up in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

