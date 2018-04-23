Kylie Jenner Rocks Skintight Bodysuit Less Than 3 Months After Giving Birth

Mon., Apr. 23, 2018

Back to work!

After spending time in Houston with boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner was back at work on a photo shoot over the weekend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted photos and videos to Instagram on Saturday from the shoot. In the social media posts, the Kylie Cosmetics founder rocked a skintight bodysuit and sleek black bob.

The behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot showed Kylie having some fun with the Instagram filters.

"behind the scenes of the KOURT X KYLIE shoot wearing RAD on my lips launching in just 3 more days! @kyliecosmetics," Kylie captioned a picture from the set.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Enjoy a Basketball Date Without Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Next week will mark three months since Kylie gave birth to her first child with Travis, Stormi Webster.

Last week, Kylie and Travis took a baby duty break and traveled to his hometown of Houston, where they were spotted sitting courtside at a Houston Rockets game.

One year ago this week, Kylie and Travis sparked romance rumors as they attended a Houston Rockets game.

Maybe this was an anniversary date?

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Earlier this month, a source gave us some insight into the couple's relationship.

"Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship," the insider shared exclusively with E! News. "Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created."

"Travis has been helping a lot with Stormi and is obsessed with her," the source said. "He helps a lot at night and makes sure Kylie is getting enough sleep, and likes to spoil Kylie with gifts so she knows she is still important."

While Kylie took a social media break during her pregnancy, she's been steadily returning to Instagram and Snapchat. Over the last month, she's been showing off baby Stormi as well as behind-the-scenes pics of her new life as a mom.

On Friday, the E! star shared a new photo of herself holding baby Stormi with the caption, "angel baby."

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

