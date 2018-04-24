How Motherhood Changed Everything for Kelly Clarkson

Starting with even becoming a mom in the first place. Failed romances with Idol also-ran Justin Guarini and musicians David Hodges and Graham Colton left the star wondering if she'd meet her match, let alone start a family of her own. "I'm very much a gypsy at heart, and I just didn't think I would find someone who understood that about me," she explained People. "And it's a very selfless thing to be a parent, and my line of work can be a very selfish thing. I didn't want to bring someone into this world and screw them up."

Then she connected with Blackstock, a manager for Rascal Flatts and the son of her own manager Narvel, in late 2011. It was, as she once sang while fighting back tears on the Idol stage, something she couldn't believe was happening to her. "I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him," she told the audience at a SiriusXM performance last November. "There was something about him. I honestly thought I was asexual—I'd never been turned on like that in my whole life. I was like, 'Oh that's that feeling...OK! That's what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale. I just got it. I just didn't have a clue."