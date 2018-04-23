The full trailer for Crazy Rich Asians is here!

While fans got a short teaser last week, the new two-minute and 25-second sneak peek aired on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In the trailer, Nick Young invites his girlfriend Rachel Chu to join him for his cousin's wedding in Singapore. However, Rachel soon learns that her boyfriend has been hiding a few secrets from her—mainly that his family is extremely wealthy and that he's one of Singapore's hottest bachelors. Once the two arrive, Rachel meets her boyfriend's family; however, she doesn't exactly hit it off with everyone, including her beau's mother. As the story unfolds, Nick appears torn between choosing his family and old social circles or Rachel. But will he be able to convince everyone that Rachel is the one?

Watch the video to see the trailer.