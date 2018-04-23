Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Mendez Get Engaged on The Riveras

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 10:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chiquis Rivera, Lorenzo Mendez

The Riveras

Chiquis Rivera said, "Yes!"

Jenni Rivera's eldest received a romantic proposal by musician Lorenzo Mendez at a beautiful vineyard in Temecula, California as all of their family and friends were present. 

The unforgettable moment aired on this Sunday's episode of The Riveras

"In spite of whoever doesn't like it, this really did happen," the 32-year-old star writes on an Instagram post about the engagement. 

The 31-year-old star got down on one knee and said, "I want to spend the rest of my life with you, will you marry me?" Rivera responded, "Of course! Yes!"

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

The two began dating in 2016 and made it through several rough patches where they ended the relationship. 

Photos

Celebrity Couples in Matching Outfits

Chiquis Rivera, Lorenzo Mendez

The Riveras

"I decided to share that special person in my life, for the very first time, because I felt something different with him. I had a great time with him, and you guys will be able to see that," Chiquis said exclusively to E! News in March. "And obviously, It's difficult, because every relationship is difficult and more when you both are in the same industry. There are some things that make it easier but it's also difficult because we both travel. So, I feel good about it, and that's the thing, I'm transparent and I'm very honest and you guys will be able to see that in the third season."

The Riveras airs exclusively on Universo, Sundays at 10 PM. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jenni Rivera , Latin , Top Stories
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of "Happy Baby" Stormi Webster

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West Makes North West Proud With New Makeup Tutorial

Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Watch the Avengers: Infinity War Hollywood Premiere Live-Stream

Carrie Underwood, Scars, Face

Every Photo of Carrie Underwood Since Her Freak Accident

Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush Funeral

George H. W. Bush Hospitalized Less Than a Day After Barbara's Funeral

Sex And The City Movie, Cast

Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall: "There Is No Catfight"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.