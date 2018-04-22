"The reckoning is here."

After what feels like forever, Westworld has returned to further help us question everything we know and annoy each other with endless theories about what the heck is going on. And while there are some new mysteries afoot, we're kinda not feeling that same sense of wonder we were feeling back at the beginning of season one.

Without the question of who's a host and who's not and what's the deal with the Man in Black, and with the knowledge that the hosts are taking over, it's a little harder to care...so far. We'll have to see how things go after tonight.

The premiere picked up just after last season left off, with the board massacre. Of course we first had to get through some dream nonsense from Bernard and Dolores, but then we saw the clean up efforts. Namely, all the hosts were getting executed. Cool.