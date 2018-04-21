Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Have Surprise Baby Shower in London

Milk filmmaker Dustin Lance Black and the British Olympian Tom Daley are celebrating the arrival of their first child with a fun-filled baby shower in London.

The 23-year-old diver and the 43-year-old movie man had a surprise baby shower with friends and family in London on Saturday.

Daley gave fans a peek inside the shower on his Instagram Stories including a selfie with Lance while the two donned matching pairs of "Oh Baby" glasses and rocked some "Daddy to be" sashes. Both carried baby bottles and opted for shirts with funky prints on them.

Daley also posted an Instagram of the soon-to-be dads with the caption, "Surprise shower."

The party included colorful treats, games, sparkles and various drinks for guests.

Stars Who Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

On Feb. 14, the couple released joint Instagram updates to announce they were expecting their first child together. "A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours," Black told his followers. In his caption, Daley echoed, "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!"

The photos showed Black and Daley holding up a sonogram.

The couple has not shared additional details, including their child's due date, via social media.

Black and Daley tied the knot in Devon, England, in May 2017, four years after they began dating.

"I'd like to have children," Daley told BuzzFeed in 2013. "I grew up with two brothers, so I'd like to have at least three." Last year, in an interview with The Belfast Telegraph, Daley elaborated on their plans to become parents. "Lance and I definitely want a family in the future. Who knows when? We're both lucky to have supportive families," the bronze medalist said. "We want to share that with our own children."

Daley made similar comments a few months earlier in an interview with The Sun. "I've always been a family person, so I've always wanted kids, and I know Lance does, too," he told the U.K. newspaper. "I don't know how many [we want to have]—an army of kids, a whole diving team."

Congrats, guys!

