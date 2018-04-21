Ben Affleck Jokes Chris Hemsworth Can Have Matt Damon as a BFF Because He's Team Jimmy Kimmel

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 3:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Jimmy Kimmel

Getty Images/Shutterstock/ABC

Watch out Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's team Jimmy Kimmel.

Affleck took to Twitter on Friday to respond to a false report that said his longtime BFF Damon has stopped associating himself with him and was instead "buddying up with Chris Hemsworth."

"Hey @chrishemsworth, you can have him!" Affleck tweeted. "I'm Team @JimmyKimmel anyways."

For more than a decade, Damon and Kimmel have playfully feuded on TV, although they are friends in real life. Affleck had also showed his support for the talk show host about a decade ago when they starred in a rebuttal to Sarah Silverman's Emmy-winning "I'm F--king Matt Damon" Jimmy Kimmel Live! music video.

Hemsworth later responded to Affleck's tweet with some double shade.

"Sorry mate not my fault! He's just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics. How do you like them apples," he said, referring to his own role as Thor in Marvel's Thor and The Avengers movies, Affleck's role as Batman in Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics' new superhero films and an iconic line from Good Will Hunting, which won Affleck and Damon a screenwriting Oscar.

Photos

Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel

Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images

"@jimmykimmel the ball is in your court," Hemsworth said. "Choose wisely..."

"Wow. Another big win for #TeamBatman!" Kimmel tweeted on Saturday. "Sorry Matt, I'm sure this is a Thor thubject. #Iwilltakeeveryoneyoulove."

It now appears that Kimmel has ignited a fresh feud.

"Hey @jimmykimmel sounds like you've chosen your side," Hemsworth replied. "Guess I'm not coming on your show this week. Good luck finding another Avenger named Chris."

"Not coming on my show will be another thing you and Matt have in common! @BenAffleck," Kimmel said.

"You know what, @jimmykimmel ... I'm coming on your show now just to upset you," Hemsworth replied.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ben Affleck , Chris Hemsworth , Matt Damon , Top Stories , Apple News , Feuds
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of "Happy Baby" Stormi Webster

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West Makes North West Proud With New Makeup Tutorial

Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Watch the Avengers: Infinity War Hollywood Premiere Live-Stream

Carrie Underwood, Scars, Face

Every Photo of Carrie Underwood Since Her Freak Accident

Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush Funeral

George H. W. Bush Hospitalized Less Than a Day After Barbara's Funeral

Sex And The City Movie, Cast

Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall: "There Is No Catfight"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.