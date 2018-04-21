Saturday Savings: Shay Mitchell Shines Bright With Under-$100 Boots

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 6:04 AM
Why blend in when you can stand out?!
Shay Mitchell certainly isn't afraid to be bold. Prior to Coachella, the actress-turned-style-influencer partnered with Revolve, who threw their own event, #RevolveFestival during Weekend 1, and demonstrated the epic backdrop of the desert. The former Pretty Little Liars star wore an oversized red turtleneck, aviator sunglasses and metallic silver boots. The contrast was perfect.
From her ensemble, her Tony Bianco Freddie Boots stand out the most with their bright metallic silver hue. They have a high heel, offering a sultry touch and pair well with pretty much anything. We've seen the boots before, as Shanina Shaik has worn the same boots and Hailey Baldwin appeared in the white version last week.
The boots, which come in silver, gold, red, white, cream and black, are sold on the brand's website and Revolve for around $160. And now, the gold and cream pairs are on sale for less than $100.
Whether you want to pair them with an equally impactful floral blazer or a casual everyday look like a white top and jeans, it's time to swap out your black or nude ankle boots for these metallic beauties! Shop the sales below!
Shay's boots: Freddie Bootie in Gold, Was $167, Now $81; Freddie Bootie in Chai Carpetto, Was $161, Now $88
Georgia-s, Was $100, Now $60
Margareth Metallic Python Boots, Was $1,150, Now $460
Umar II Silver Metallic Stretch, Was $320, Now $99
Gold Metallic Pointed Kitten Heel Ankle Boots, Was $80, Now $40
Western Ankle Boots, Was $120, Now $30
