by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 5:00 AM
There's nothing like closure.
Tyler Henryhelps give that to iZombie actor Robert Buckley to take home to his family in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.
"They're showing me my symbol for father, but they're having me talk about wanting things to be resolved in a closure sense," Tyler says.
The energy Tyler channels seems to be from a very protective contemporary of Robert's father.
"The feeling is like, the person who passes too soon before their time, they're watching over dad like a hawk," the medium explains.
Robert knows exactly who Tyler is talking about.
E!
"My uncle Jerry, my dad was very close to. And really looked up to him. But yeah, he ended up taking his life I think when he was in his mid to late 20s. He passed in Texas and my dad had to travel to Texas to identify the body and take care of all that," Robert reveals.
"That makes sense. And I think in the way that that came through is just his way of acknowledging that he was aware of what your dad did, appreciative of that, 'cause that's one of the hardest things that a person would have to do," Tyler assures.
"I think my dad will feel good to know about his brother Jerry," a grateful Robert adds.
See the touching moment in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!
A Chocolate Fountain, Champagne and More! Willow Rings in Her Engagement as Only a Royal Could on The Royals
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!