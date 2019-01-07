Theo Wargo/Getty Images for M.A.C
UPDATE: E! News can confirm Mariah Carey and her former manager, Stella Stolper, have finally settled their case. Marlen Kruzhkov, the attorney for Stella Stolper tells E! News, "Ms. Carey and Ms. Stolper have agreed to resolve all disputes between and among them."
A legal battle is brewing between Mariah Carey and her former manager, Stella Stolper.
On Friday, Stolper's lawyers filed a summons in New York notifying Carey of their intention to sue for violation of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, California Fair Employment and Housing Act, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty among others. She is seeking money damages in an amount to be decided at trial.
While the specifics for such alleged violations are not outlined in the summons, according to TMZ, Stolper is accusing Carey of frequently being naked in front of her and is claiming that she was unfairly fired mid-contract and that Carey owes her money.
According to a report from The Blast, the amount is allegedly in the millions for unpaid commissions. Her lawyer Pierce O'Donnell further alleged to The Blast that Carey is "addicted to alcohol, prescription pills, and marijuana" and if there is no settlement, he plans to proceed with a "blockbuster exposé lawsuit."
In response to the new claims, Carey's rep told E! News "Stella Bulochnikov was terminated from employment as Mariah's manager due to failure to perform her job effectively and ill-serving her client. Stella was not under contract for employment. She has been spreading false rumors to any media outlet that will publish them. We won't respond to lies and threats. Again, if this frivolous and baseless claim is filed, we will defend against it vigorously and successfully. It is also interesting to note that this is the first lawyer who will move forward on Stella's behalf, having previously gone through three others who wouldn't."
It seems there may be a few sides to this story. According to one source close to Carey, Stolper allegedly took money she wasn't entitled to, charged hundreds of thousands of her personal expenses to credit cards Mariah had to pay and allegedly violated California law by circumventing Mariah's talent agent to try and book engagements for her.
Stolper's rep shot back at the public claims from Carey's team, telling E! News, "The statements regarding our client, Stella Bulochnikov Stolper, put out by Mariah Carey's representatives are demonstrably false."
"Ms. Stolper denies any and all allegations of wrongdoing," the rep added. "As someone without an NDA, Ms. Stolper will ensure that the truth will come out at the appropriate time."
It was confirmed in November 2017 that the two women had professionally parted ways.
"After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management," a statement from Stolper read. "During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey's new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavors."
This story was originally published on Tues., Apr 17, 2018, at 9:41 a.m. PST.