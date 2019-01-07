UPDATE: E! News can confirm Mariah Carey and her former manager, Stella Stolper, have finally settled their case. Marlen Kruzhkov, the attorney for Stella Stolper tells E! News, "Ms. Carey and Ms. Stolper have agreed to resolve all disputes between and among them."

A legal battle is brewing between Mariah Carey and her former manager, Stella Stolper.

On Friday, Stolper's lawyers filed a summons in New York notifying Carey of their intention to sue for violation of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, California Fair Employment and Housing Act, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty among others. She is seeking money damages in an amount to be decided at trial.

While the specifics for such alleged violations are not outlined in the summons, according to TMZ, Stolper is accusing Carey of frequently being naked in front of her and is claiming that she was unfairly fired mid-contract and that Carey owes her money.

According to a report from The Blast, the amount is allegedly in the millions for unpaid commissions. Her lawyer Pierce O'Donnell further alleged to The Blast that Carey is "addicted to alcohol, prescription pills, and marijuana" and if there is no settlement, he plans to proceed with a "blockbuster exposé lawsuit."