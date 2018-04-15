Luis Fonsi Celebrates 40th Birthday With Epic Party in Miami

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 9:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Luis Fonsi, Agueda Lopez

Instagram

What a year it's been!

Luis Fonsi is celebrating his 40th birthday, and it was one big epic party. 

The "Échame La Culpa" singer had an incredible bash in Miami yesterday with his closest family and friends. 

"One word: Gracias," the Puerto Rican star writes along with a photo of himself and his wife, Águeda López

"Congratulations my beautiful love! Happy birthday to the person that illuminates all of those around him with his smile and heart," the Spanish model captions a photo of herself with her husband. "We love you!"

The party took place at the Faena Miami Beach and was topped off a theme of black and gold which was present in everything from the decor, the cake, and even their outfits. 

Prior to the celebration, the singer and his family enjoyed a dinner at Miami hotspot Byblos.

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

Fonsi also received an early birthday gift when his music video with Daddy Yankee for "Despacito" reached 5 billion views on YouTube, making it the most viewed music video in the history of the platform. 

Watch

Luis Fonsi Is Nervous for Pre-Grammy Gala Honoring Jay-Z

Luis Fonsi, Cake

Instagram

"I can't sit here and pretend this is a regular thing. It's the most watched video of all time, what?!? This is so major! This video is so special to me, not only because of what it has accomplished but also because we shot it in my beautiful island of Puerto Rico," Fonsi said exclusively to E! News. "I am unbelievably grateful to everyone that has embraced "Despacito" and so honored that it was this song that united the world, crossing the language barrier. This makes me work harder to continue sharing our roots and culture. More to come!"

Happy birthday, Fonsi! We're sure 40 is already off to a great start!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Luis Fonsi , Latin , Apple News , Birthdays , Top Stories
Latest News
Lucy Liu

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian, Tanning

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her 3-Day Meal Plan Right in Time for Summer

LuAnn De Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps Screams "I'm Going to Kill You" in Newly Released Arrest Video

Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Unfollow Each Other on Social Media

Hennessy, The Challenge

Watch Hennessy Carolina Go Off on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars: "Get Me the F--k Off This Show!"

Princess Victoria of Sweden

Princess Victoria Allegedly Groped by French Photographer

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Makeup Artist Uses This $8 Concealer for Dark Circles

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.