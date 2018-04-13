14 Ways to Upgrade Your Coachella Look Under $30

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Apr. 13, 2018 3:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Shopping: Festival Accessories

Truth: Getting your festival outfit just right is an accomplishment of epic proportions.

That's also why curating said look can get overwhelming that you sometimes abandon the plan in favor of a classic jeans and tee look. Say you do that, but still want to add a little personality to your vibe. Enter these key accessories, all under $30. That's right, you don't have to spend big to go big.

Besides, we can definitely see you sporting these throughout the rest of the year, too.

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Hoop Earrings

Is there anything hoop earrings won't go with? No, no there is not. Feel free to sport these babies all weekend. 

BUY IT: Forever 21 Wide Hoop Earrings, $2.90

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Flatform Sandals

It's hot out so you want to wear sandals, we get it. Ditch basic flip flops and opt for trendy AF flatforms instead. 

BUY IT: Boohoo Alice Cleated Flatform Sandals, $24

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Silver Chain Belt Detail

If you feel like your cutoffs are a little bare, this belted chain skirt (for a loss of better words) is exactly what you're looking for. 

BUY IT: Missguided Black Silver Chain Back Detail Belt, $26

Article continues below

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Bodychain

Layered over a bikini or under a tee, a sequined bodychain adds another element to your already badass festival look.

BUY IT: Missguided Silver Look Sequin Festival Bodychain, $14

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Metallic Fanny Pack

Don't feel like carrying a purse around all weekend? Fanny packs are what the cool kids are wearing. Bonus points if its metallic. 

BUY IT: Jenny Silver Metallic Bumbag, $12

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Tinted Sunnies

Oh have you not heard? Thin, elongated frames are all the rage RN. Up the game by doing yours with a cool colored lens.

BUY IT: Prive Revaux Candy Sunglasses, $29.95

Article continues below

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Red One Piece

You know what we love? A bright red scoop back swimsuit that you can take from the pool to the festival. 

BUY IT: Pretty Little Thing Red Scoop Back Swimsuit, $25

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Perky Breast Tape

Going braless but still want a lift? This breast tape is the answer to all your crop top woes, trust. 

BUY IT: 5 Pack of Perky Breast Tapes, $15  

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Lemon Bag

It's Coachella, so there's no such thing as too extra. Enter: this saucy lemon wedge bag. 

BUY IT: Forever 21 Lemon Wedge Crossbody Bag, $17.90

Article continues below

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Western Belt

If you're going to wear a belt, make it a statement belt. This western-themed one is casual, but unexpected.

BUY IT: Forever 21 Studded Double Buckle Belt, $12.90

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Metallic Sneakers

Sneakers are so in, but you already knew that. Take it to the next level for festival season this this holographic pair. 

BUY IT: Forever 21 Metallic Pyramid Sneakers, $28

Shopping: Festival Accessories

White Bag

One surprising way to upgrade your look? This crisp white bag in a rad cylindrical shape. 


BUY IT: Forever 21 Cylindrical Crossbody Bag, $19.90

Article continues below

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Cactus Cap

Stay outta the sun and turn heads in this cute cactus cap. Could you be more on trend?

BUY IT: Forever 21 Men Cactus Graphic Dad Cap, $9.90

Shopping: Festival Accessories

Tassel Earrings

Your jeans and T-shirt desert look has met it's perfect match in this red hot pair of tassel earrings. 

BUY IT: Forever 21 Tassel Drop Earrings, $5.90

Now, that's what we call money well spent.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Fashion , Top Stories , Daily Deals , Shopping , Style Collective , Style
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.