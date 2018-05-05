Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah are parents! Sparks' rep confirms to E! News she has given birth to her first child, son Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr.

The baby boy, who will be called DJ, was born May 2 at 9:04 p.m. PT at the Natural Birth Center & Women's Wellness in L.A. DJ weighed 8 lbs. 4.5 oz. and measured 21.5 inches, People reports.

Sparks describes the birthing process as "miraculously beautiful," saying, "Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined." Days after becoming a mother, Sparks tells People, "I'm feeling pretty good! I am so grateful for my husband and amazing team at the Natural Birthing Center. I don't think I would be feeling this great without them!" Sparks adds she "already" loves nurturing her son, gushing, "The joy, laughter, scrapes and bruises…I can't wait for it all!"

In November, the twosome announced a double-whammy of news—that they had secretly tied the knot on July 16 and that they were also expecting their first child together in the spring of 2018.

"He's been like, 'I want to shout it from the mountain tops!'" the singer told People at the time of her aspiring model husband. "We're really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this."

The couple eloped while on vacation in Hawaii with a small group of friends. "It just more solidifies the whole team sentiment of a relationship," Sparks explained. "You know you're still individuals, but at the same time everything is about 'we' and 'us' as opposed to 'you' and 'I.'"