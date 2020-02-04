If life is truly about taking lemons and turning them into a sugary sweet drink, then Shannen Doherty just might be winning.

Few people have proven more adept at flipping the script than the 37-year Hollywood vet. Sure, she was cut loose from the original iteration of Fox's beloved teen dramedy Beverly Hills, 90210 in part because of her bad girl rep and constant feuds with costar Jennie Garth. "There were times when we wanted to claw each other's eyes out," Garth has admitted. But flash-forward three decades—and a few reboots—later and Garth labels Doherty "one of my dearest, closest friends."

And, yes, she made a few relationship detours, with two quickie marriages and a handful of bad engagements to her name. But that just made her more adept at recognizing her "soulmate" in photographer husband Kurt Iswarienko, a man she vowed to "walk any path with" and "take any bullet for."