Christian Vierig/GC Images
by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 9:45 AM
Festival season is upon us, and if we know one thing, it's that a fresh wardrobe restock is in order.
That's because each year trends come and go, and the last thing you want is to be caught dead wearing last year's hot look. So, if you're going to Coachella 2019 next weekend, you're in luck. If you're anything like us, you've waited until the last minute to nail down your 'fits, but don't stress. You've got time. Don't know where to start? These eight trendy AF online destinations will not lead you astray.
Go on, girl, get to clicking. What are you waiting for?
There's a reason Revolve low-key owns festival style. They basically invented it. Not only are they a go-to retailer for your fave bloggers all over the world, they also throw the most legit parties around. Our advice: Pick up your festival 'fit here and you'll never go wrong.
BUY IT: Lovers + Friends Sean Mini Dress, $188; LPA Lelia Top, $148; Dr. Martens Leona Bootie, $160
In our book, Boohoo is as trendy as it gets. Not only do they have festival gear galore, they have virtually anything else you could want, for any occasion. Done and done!
BUY IT: Pastel Tie Dye Slinky Bandeau Bodycon Dress, $11; Neon California Oversized Denim Jacket, $38; Tall High Leg Neon Swimsuit, $16
Not saying you're headed to a full-on rave, but if you are, this is the spot. Surf the brand's extensive online collection of metallics, fringe and anything else fun, flirty and wild that you could possibly dream of. Trust: You won't be sorry.
BUY IT: Pink Square Neck Sequin Tie-Up Back Mini Dress, $51; Lilac Tie Dye Print Mesh Bodysuit, $30; Black Crochet Beaded Mini Dress, $59
Topshop, you can do no wrong. Seriously, why is that that when there is an event of any kind (from B-day brunches to Coachella pre-parties), we always find what we need? You know what, scratch that. We're not going to question it.
BUY IT: Girls Slogan Bralet, $40; Coral Utility Belted Playsuit, $95; Black Lace Bandeau, $18
UO is right up there when it comes to festival staples, and for good reason. If your style skews a little less sparkly and a little more funky, you'll find all the goods on your list here.
BUY IT: I.AM.GIA Jupiter One-Shoulder Bodysuit, $100; Out From Under Esmeralda Smocked Cropped Top, $29; Motel Striped High-Rise Bike Short in Rainbow, $39
We just found out about this online store, tbh, but we're so glad we did. It's stocked with tons of vacay-approved prints in flowy silhouettes that we're eyeing for Coachella.
BUY IT: Pink White and Black Stripe Frill Dress, $54; Brown Leopard Print Floral Romper, $49; Navy And Cream Abstract Print Palazzo Pants, $49
Forever is pretty much a one-stop shop for any and every occassion, and Coachella is no exception. You're guaranteed to find the trendiest items at the best prices.
BUY IT: Embellished Chainmail Bralette, $25; Open Knit Romper, $30; Leopard Print Dolphin Shorts, $13
If full boho is your festival style of choice, run, don't walk to Free People. It's slightly pricer than other retailers, but the quality is high, so we doubt you'll mind.
BUY IT: All You Need Jumpsuit, $118; Backstage Sweater Brami, $48; Feel Your Heartbeat Embroidered Tube Top, $78
Girl, we got you.
