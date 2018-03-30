4 Last-Minute Easter Sunday Outfits for the It Girl

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 2:50 PM
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Whether you count yourself as religious or not, Easter Sunday is a means for celebration.
If you're spending the day with friends, you're (probably) going big with a bottomless mimosa brunch. If you're meeting up with family, ditto. Or perhaps you're spending it with the little ones you love and, in that case, you're likely partaking in an Easter egg hunt somewhere outdoors. Whoever you're spending it with, it's an event and looking your best is a good idea, bottom line.
You might be tempted to dress in head-to toe-pastel, but that way of thinking is so passé. Here's how to do it like the It girl you really are.
If you're going for a more tailored look (maybe you'll be seeing your work fam), these pastel pants will be your BFF. Coordinate the look with a matching bag, black wrap top and classic pumps and you'll be the best dressed one there. Trust: Rad retro sunnies and statement hoops help you finish the look like a boss.
BUY IT: Topshop Satin Blouson Wrap Blouse, $55; Sonia Rykiel Tapered Pants, $192; Steve Madden Daise Pumps, $90; Gianfrancolotti Otto Medium Striped Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,092; Miansai Gold Vermeil Eden Earrings, $195; Le Specs Enchantress Sunglasses, $79
Laying low? This casual-cool Easter Sunday outfit has your name written all over it. We're feeling this flared denim and wrap top combo for a picnic in the park or even a backyard BBQ. Pastel shades, a straw bag and an on-theme rabbit phone case keep the look fun and far from stuffy.
BUY IT: Topshop Floral Jacquard Wrap Top, $65; Current/Elliott Distressed High-Rise Flared Jeans, $99; Sonix Clear Chubby Bunny iPhone X Case, $45; Dita Erasur Sunglasses, $550; Clare V Alice Maison Tote Bag, $225; Lola Cruz Ankle Strap Platform Heel, $216
So you're a little preppy at heart, sue you. Whether you on a one-on-one day date or hanging with the whole fam, this upgrade on the jeans and T-shirt combo will get the job done. See: This gingham top and floral print bag, which bring the Spring spirit. To finish, simple metallic slides are flashy, but no fuss.
BUY IT: W118 By Walter Baker Off-the-Shoulder Smocked Gingham Cotton Top, $74; Rag & Bone the Capri Cropped Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans, $109; Rebecca Minkoff Bree Circle Bag, $245; Marc Jacobs Aurora Flat Sandal, $275; Jennifer Zuener Jewelry Parker Necklace, $242
Girly girls, we see you! OK, maybe you're not a full-on glam queen, but if there's ever a time to wear a dress it's this Sunday. Keep it modern and low-key with this sunny yellow slip dress. Accessorize the look with wooden wedges, a playful phone case and minimal gold jewelry. Done and done!
BUY IT: Topshop Ditsy Button Mini Slip Dress, $38; Want Les Essentiels Mini Marin Shoulder Bag, $375; Band.do Sunblock iPhone Case, $32; Komono Lulu Sunglassess, $70; Steve Madden Belma Wedges, $100; Miansai Screw Cuff, $200
Mimosa Sunday...we mean Easter Sunday, here you come!
