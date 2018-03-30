4 Last-Minute Easter Sunday Outfits for the It Girl

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 2:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
ESC: Racing Season

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Whether you count yourself as religious or not, Easter Sunday is a means for celebration.

If you're spending the day with friends, you're (probably) going big with a bottomless mimosa brunch. If you're meeting up with family, ditto. Or perhaps you're spending it with the little ones you love and, in that case, you're likely partaking in an Easter egg hunt somewhere outdoors. Whoever you're spending it with, it's an event and looking your best is a good idea, bottom line. 

You might be tempted to dress in head-to toe-pastel, but that way of thinking is so passé. Here's how to do it like the It girl you really are.

Shopping: Easter Outfits

If you're going for a more tailored look (maybe you'll be seeing your work fam), these pastel pants will be your BFF. Coordinate the look with a matching bag, black wrap top and classic pumps and you'll be the best dressed one there. Trust: Rad retro sunnies and statement hoops help you finish the look like a boss. 

BUY IT: Topshop Satin Blouson Wrap Blouse, $55; Sonia Rykiel Tapered Pants, $192; Steve Madden Daise Pumps, $90; Gianfrancolotti Otto Medium Striped Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,092; Miansai Gold Vermeil Eden Earrings, $195; Le Specs Enchantress Sunglasses, $79

Shopping: Easter Outfits

Laying low? This casual-cool Easter Sunday outfit has your name written all over it. We're feeling this flared denim and wrap top combo for a picnic in the park or even a backyard BBQ. Pastel shades, a straw bag and an on-theme rabbit phone case keep the look fun and far from stuffy. 

BUY IT: Topshop Floral Jacquard Wrap Top, $65; Current/Elliott Distressed High-Rise Flared Jeans, $99; Sonix Clear Chubby Bunny iPhone X Case, $45; Dita Erasur Sunglasses, $550; Clare V Alice Maison Tote Bag, $225; Lola Cruz Ankle Strap Platform Heel, $216

Shopping: Easter Outfits

So you're a little preppy at heart, sue you. Whether you on a one-on-one day date or hanging with the whole fam, this upgrade on the jeans and T-shirt combo will get the job done. See: This gingham top and floral print bag, which bring the Spring spirit. To finish, simple metallic slides are flashy, but no fuss. 

BUY IT: W118 By Walter Baker Off-the-Shoulder Smocked Gingham Cotton Top, $74; Rag & Bone the Capri Cropped Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans, $109; Rebecca Minkoff Bree Circle Bag, $245; Marc Jacobs Aurora Flat Sandal, $275; Jennifer Zuener Jewelry Parker Necklace, $242

Shopping: Easter Outfits

Girly girls, we see you! OK, maybe you're not a full-on glam queen, but if there's ever a time to wear a dress it's this Sunday. Keep it modern and low-key with this sunny yellow slip dress. Accessorize the look with wooden wedges, a playful phone case and minimal gold jewelry. Done and done! 

BUY IT: Topshop Ditsy Button Mini Slip Dress, $38; Want Les Essentiels Mini Marin Shoulder Bag, $375; Band.do Sunblock iPhone Case, $32; Komono Lulu Sunglassess, $70; Steve Madden Belma Wedges, $100; Miansai Screw Cuff, $200

Mimosa Sunday...we mean Easter Sunday, here you come! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Top Stories , Life/Style , Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Style Collective

Trending Stories

Latest News
Issa Rae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Garner, Tom Brady, Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's April Fools' Day Prank Has Fans Wondering If Hailey Is Pregnant

Issa Rae

Did Issa Rae Just Address Her Rumored Engagement to Louis Diame?

John Cena

John Cena's Mystery Woman Revealed: 5 Things to Know About Shay Shariatzadeh

Nipsey Hussle

Inside the Inspiring Life and Tragic Death of Nipsey Hussle

Ross Butler, To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Ross Butler Joins To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel as BFF to Noah Centineo

Nipsey Hussle

How Nipsey Hussle Stood Up to Violence Before His Untimely Death

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.