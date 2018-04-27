Welcome to the world, Prince Louis!

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on Monday. He joins big brother Prince George, 4, and big sister Princess Charlotte, 2.

Louis was born into a very fashionable family. Of course, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, is famous for her high-fashion looks but her future sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, and her fiancé and William's brother Prince Harry are also known for their smart styles.

Like Kate, Meghan has showcased chic dress coats, not to mention hats, at public events.

She wore a white wrap coat from the Canadian brand Line the Label, paired with an emerald P.A.R.O.S.H dress and nude Aquazzura pumps when she and Harry announced their engagement last November at Kensington Palace. Harry looked sharp in a navy suit.