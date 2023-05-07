Inside King Charles and Queen Camilla's Epic Love Story: From Other Woman to Queen

Watch : What's Next for King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla?

Just weeks before their tenth anniversary, England's charming prince waxed poetic about his bride.

"It's always nice to have somebody on your side," opined the royal in 2015, calling his wife "an enormous support" who's never afraid to offer a gentle ribbing. "It's always marvelous to have somebody who, you know, you feel understands and wants to encourage. Although she certainly pokes fun if I get too serious about things. And all that helps."

But really, Queen Camilla's most valuable trait may be her enduring spirit.

As the oft-named other woman in King Charles III's marriage to the beloved Princess Diana, the former Duchess of Cornwall spent years being vilified by the public—and her own mother-in-law—before emerging out the other side with her romance and dignity still in tact.

And now she has a shiny new title to show for it, officially crowned alongside her husband at his May 6 coronation.