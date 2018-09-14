Of course, pairing the hilarious baking novice with an experienced pastry chef like Torres allowed for an element of the show that took even Lipsitz by surprise. And we couldn't even imagine how great their chemistry would be," she said. "It was surprising. You hope each episode is filled with surprises and the joy of surprises, and that's why kids are loving it, parents are loving and it's an incredible social media response."

And if you walked away from the first six episodes wondering just how that rotating panel of guest judges was selected, especially when it comes to episode six's Jay Chandrasekhar, who, unlike the five guest judges before him, comes from the comedy, not culinary, world, allow Lipsitz to explain. "We would look at the theme and then we would think about do we want a culinary voice here? Do we want a comic voice here? But then we just found out that Jay was a huge baking fan and, again, we wanted to have a continual surprise," she said. "And honestly, that moment when he got the call that he had to go pick up his kids, we were just like, ‘It is like the Nailed It version!' We just had to go with it. He was like, ‘I've really got to go pick up my kids.' So honestly, I always feel like these choices happen for a reason and it worked out really well because it gave us a surprising moment. It was just the Nailed It version of making television."