Amanda Knox is on Instagram.

There's nothing too exceptional about that, it's a pretty normal state of affairs. But the photographic evidence of Knox living a normal life is quietly remarkable when you remember that a decade ago she was in an Italian prison awaiting trial on murder charges.

Overall she spent four years locked up, from being arrested in 2007, through being convicted of her roommate Meredith Kercher's murder in 2009 and until she was released on Oct. 3, 2011, her conviction overturned on appeal. The Seattle native was back in Washington by the following afternoon. She returned school and wrote a book about her experience, 2013's, Waiting to Be Heard: A Memoir.

Then, in 2014, she was retried in absentia, found guilty and sentenced to 28 1/2 years in prison.

All the while, Knox's story captivated a mass audience: 20-year-old kid studying abroad, accused with her Italian paramour of brutally murdering her British roommate in what, according to wild tabloid speculation spurred on by local authorities, looked like some sort of sexual game or cult ritual gone wrong—a crime perhaps masterminded by the brash American vixen, "Foxy Knoxy," the "sphinx of Perugia." Even if it wasn't of murder, the quirky college student who enjoyed having a good time was presumed guilty of something. Of being too cold, too promiscuous, too inscrutable to be truly innocent. What's innocent, anyway?

As Knox herself noted in the eponymous 2016 Netflix documentary about the case, the read on her has been split down the middle almost from the beginning.

Her long international nightmare wasn't officially over until March 27, 2015, when Italy's highest court, the Supreme Court of Cassation, vacated her conviction. She was finally free.