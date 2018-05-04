Trey Songz Will Not Face Charges in Assault Case

UPDATE: Trey Songz will not be charged in his domestic violence case, E! News has learned. The L.A. City Attorney declined to file charges due to lack of sufficient evidence likely to result in a conviction, a spokesperson shared.

Trey Songz was booked for a felony on Monday morning, E! News can confirm.

This stems from the claims made last month when the singer was accused of hitting a woman in the face during NBA All-Star weekend. The performer's accuser was later granted a temporary restraining order against him.

TMZ now reports that Songz turned himself in to the LAPD alongside his attorney Shawn Holley. He was booked just after 6 a.m. and released at 8 a.m. after posting $50,000 bond.

Just before turning himself in on Monday morning, Songz took to Twitter to deny the assault claims in a message to his social media followers.