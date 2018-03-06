"I did a three-peat: I did one tweet, delete, two tweet, delete, three tweet, delete. My manager called me and said, 'Lala, what are you doing?' She goes, 'You either delete the tweet or you delete my info for the next 24 hours 'cause I'm not trying to deal,'" Kent said. "So, I deleted it."

But Lawrence's comment had offended Kent. "The thing is, no one wants to be called the c-word, especially by an A-list celebrity on national television. I was such a huge fan of hers, and it bummed me out. I thought that she had a little more class than that. You know, let's leave the trash to people like me who do reality TV," she said. "Don't try to steal my thunder, girlfriend!"

While on WWHL, Lawrence also weighed in on Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's dramatic romance. "Brittany, please, I have been in these kind of relationships before. You are going to be so much better on your own," she said. "You'll be lonely for a little bit. Get! Out! Of! There!"

Meanwhile, Kent's co-star Scheana Shay told E! News Monday that she is "obsessed" with the outspoken Red Sparrow actress. "She's, like, new Hollywood: An A-list actress who can do it all."