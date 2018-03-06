Lala Kent Responds to Jennifer Lawrence Calling Her a "C--t" on TV

Lala Kent, Jennifer Lawrence

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock, Charles Sykes/Bravo

Lala Kent and Jennifer Lawrence are equally unfiltered.

But Kent was confused and upset when Vanderpump Rules' most famous fan dissed her on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last Thursday, where Lawrence said she believes Kent is phony for befriending her enemies. "I'm like, 'Bitch, you's a c--t!" she laughed.

Kent responded to Lawrence via Twitter, writing, "Did Jennifer Lawrence really call me a 'c--t' on @bravowwhl? Annnnnd talk about my mama? Bitch, you better pray I don't see you in the streets. You're one of the highest paid actresses on the planet...you claim you are pro-women and you call another woman a c--t? You're gross." Kent deleted her tweets later Thursday night. In an interview Tuesday with Reality Checked's Amy Phillips on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, Kent admitted she also congratulated Lawrence "on two bombed movies in a row."

"I did a three-peat: I did one tweet, delete, two tweet, delete, three tweet, delete. My manager called me and said, 'Lala, what are you doing?' She goes, 'You either delete the tweet or you delete my info for the next 24 hours 'cause I'm not trying to deal,'" Kent said. "So, I deleted it."

But Lawrence's comment had offended Kent. "The thing is, no one wants to be called the c-word, especially by an A-list celebrity on national television. I was such a huge fan of hers, and it bummed me out. I thought that she had a little more class than that. You know, let's leave the trash to people like me who do reality TV," she said. "Don't try to steal my thunder, girlfriend!"

While on WWHL, Lawrence also weighed in on Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's dramatic romance. "Brittany, please, I have been in these kind of relationships before. You are going to be so much better on your own," she said. "You'll be lonely for a little bit. Get! Out! Of! There!"

Meanwhile, Kent's co-star Scheana Shay told E! News Monday that she is "obsessed" with the outspoken Red Sparrow actress. "She's, like, new Hollywood: An A-list actress who can do it all."

(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

