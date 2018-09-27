"I want to be somebody when I grow up, I wanna be a huge star—not physically, but I want to be big. I wanna be the next Halle Berry-slash-Jim Carrey, with that Oprah Winfrey money—you know, motherf--kin' rich."

Seriously, where has Tiffany Haddish been all our lives?

Hard work matters, but the arguably ingenious casting of her in Girls Trip points to the importance of snagging that one key role, because otherwise, the 38-year-old comedian could still be hiding in plain sight. Melissa McCarthy knows. Taraji P. Henson knows. Hell, Jim Carrey knows.

After killing it in Girls Trip, which came out in July 2017, Haddish appeared in a Jay-Z video, hosted Saturday Night Live, won a New York Film Critics Circle award, announced the Oscar nominees, starred in a Super Bowl commercial, presented at the Oscars, hosted the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards and, most recently, presented at and won an Emmy for her SNL gig. She was in Uncle Drew this past summer and on the TBS sitcom The Last O.G. with Tracy Morgan; co-stars with Kevin Hart in Night School, out Friday, and with Ike Barenholtz in The Oath, out next month; and she shot the mob drama The Kitchen with McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss. Oprah is now surprising her!

And this is an incomplete list of what she's been up to. Someone with a weaker constitution could get vertigo from such a speedy journey to the top.