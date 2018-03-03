Film Independent Spirit Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Stars' Looks

Stars such as Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Saoirse Ronan and Twilight alum Robert Pattinson walked the blue carpet at the annual award show, which takes place before the 2018 Oscars

Watch: E! Live 360 at the 2018 Oscars, Presented by AT&T

Stars such as Margot RobbieAllison JanneySaoirse Ronan and Twilight alum Robert Pattinson walked the blue carpet at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California on Saturday.

The award show takes place a day before the 2018 Oscars.

Robbie, Janney and Saoirse are both nominated for both Spirit Awards and Oscars for their roles in I, Tonya and Lady Bird. Pattinson is nominated for a Spirit Award for his performance in Good Time, marking his first such nod.

Also spotted: Sarah SilvermanAmanda SeyfriedSalma HayekGet Out star and Girls alum Allison Williams, and Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman and co-star and Walking Dead cast member Danai Gurira.

photos
Film Independent Spirit Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Check out a full list of Film Independent Spirit Award nominees.

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch the Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT

