The Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur: Untangling the Many Conspiracy Theories About the Rapper's Death

Among the theories is that Knight was either the real target that night—or was behind both Shakur and Biggie's murders, having offed Shakur to prevent him from leaving Death Row to start his own label.

Chris Carroll, the first cop on the scene of Shakur's shooting, didn't buy the latter. "I've heard all the conspiracy theories that have come out, that Suge had something to do with it," he told Vegas Seven in 2014. "And I'll tell you, that didn't happen. And one reason is: You don't hire somebody to kill the guy who's sitting next to you. And second of all: When we were at the scene, and he was yelling at Tupac, it was clear he had legitimate concern for him. It wasn't acting; you could see it was the heat of the moment. This is not the guy who had him killed; it's ridiculous."

Like the LAPD, the Vegas police were accused of not thoroughly investigating Shakur's murder for whatever reason—a theory Greg Kading finds illogical. "It's going to look worse if you don't solve it," he told E! News in a 2018 interview. "If there's quick and immediate justice, and you make it clear that gang members aren't going to come to Las Vegas and kill people, that's the impression you want to make. You don't leave it unsolved if you want to create a safe environment." (Shakur associated with gang members, but he himself was not one, Kading reiterated.)

There was a far-out theory that Quincy Jones was behind Shakur's murder. Asked if he had heard such a thing, Jones told the New York Times in 2012 that he was aware but unconcerned. "The people who say I wanted to have sex with him," the 28-time Grammy winner said. "Man, this is the biggest age of haters I have ever seen in my life. I've been called a blonde-lover, a pedophile, gay, everything. I don't care, man. Imagine my daughter being engaged to Tupac and me trying to make love to him? And I'm not into no men, man. I'm a hard-core lesbian. Are you kidding? All my life, all my life."